Disney Plus Star line-up goes official: 270 films, 75 shows, 4 originals

There's a wave of content coming to Disney Plus called Star next month and the full catalogue of TV and film and has just gone official.

It will host four exclusive Star Originals at launch with adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, from the makers of Rik and Morty, and drama series Helstrom, joining the already announced crime thriller Big Sky and the Love Victor spin-off show.

The big drop comes on 23rd February and adds over 20 award-winning TV series among its 75 shows as well as 270 films. The highlights include Modern Family, The X-Files, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Favourite, 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother and many more.

Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton; The Dropout, with Kate Mckinnon; and a slate of FX originals including The Old Man, staring Jeff Bridges, are other premieres for the year plus content from the Kardashian Jenners. The full Disney Star catalogue is available to see now.

Star is a more grown-up section for the House of Mouse streaming service to sit alongside the Star Wars, Marvel and other five categories. The content for each region will differ slightly according to current rights holders but will include material from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television. The addition of Disney Star to Disney Plus will, in some regions, effectively double the amount of content on offer across the whole service.

Disney Star will not be launching in America. It will be integrated, alonsgide the other five main sections, into the Disney Plus interface in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore from launch day. It will be available as a separate app along with sports in Latin America from June.

Star will doubtless be a welcome sweetener in the face of the forthcoming price hike from £5.99 to £7.99 which takes place at the same time. Prices for existing subscribers (prior to 23rd February) will be honoured for six months, with the price change taking effect on the monthly or annual renewal date following 22nd August 2021.

Those in the States can still sign-up to the superb triple threat bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $12.99.

