Denon's AirPlay-enabled Ceol network mini system has been available for a while in white, and now the company is introducing a gloss black version too.

It costs £500 without speakers, includes a CD receiver (2 x 65W), AirPlay, internet radio, network music streaming, an iPhone/iPod dock and USB socket.

On sale throughout Europe from September, the Ceol Noir also has wi-fi and ethernet connectivity, an analogue AM/FM radio and a digital optical input.

It can be partnered with the optional Denon SC-N7 speakers, and supports DLNA, FLAC 96kHz/24-bit audio files, Napster and LastFM.

