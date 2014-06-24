We already knew about the new Denon X-Series AV receivers – set for release later this year – but now the company has confirmed that the two flagship models will also support Dolby Atmos.

The news follows similar announcements from Onkyo and Pioneer, with Denon's AVR-X4100W and AVR-X5200W AV receivers to incorporate Dolby Atmos when they are launched in September.

Marantz has also confirmed it will release two amps with Dolby Atmos on board, the SR7009 (due for release in September) and the AV7702 (October).

MORE: Read all our home cinema amplifier reviews

The Denon AVR-X4100W will cost £1299 and the AVR-X5200W £1699, although the release focuses on Dolby Atmos on Denon products and doesn't mention the AVR-X7200W, which is due to lead the range with a £2399 price tag.

The Denon and Marantz amps will be able to run a 9-channel Dolby Atmos layout using 5.1.4 or 7.1.2 configurations (yes, that's how they're being described), where the last figure refers to ceiling-mounted or Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

Denon says, "A 5.1.4 speaker configuration is based upon a traditional 5.1 speaker layout complemented by 4 overhead or Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

"A 7.1.2 configuration is based on a 7.1 speaker layout with 2 overhead, or Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers."

The AVR-X5200W meanwhile will have the processing capability to support a full 11-channel Dolby Atmos setup, adding the possibilty of a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos configuration.

Yoshinori Yamada, global business team leader for Denon audio and video products, said: "It is a testament to the unique sound experience Dolby Atmos delivers that some of the world’s leading filmmakers have embraced it as a storytelling tool.

"Every detail comes alive, making the audience feel as if they are in the middle of the movie action. The experience is unmatched in the home theatre today." It's fair to say he's a fan, then.

The new Atmos receivers sit above the AVR-X1100W (pictured, middle), £399, the AVR-X2100W, £499, and the AVR-3100W, £799.

MORE: Denon confirms first X-Series AV receivers for 2014

MORE: Dolby Atmos: What is it and how can you get it?

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+