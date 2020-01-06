CES 2020: JBL launches Dolby Atmos soundbar with true wireless surround sound

If you want to boost your TV's audio and add an extra layer of immersion, then a Dolby Atmos soundbar could be the solution. There's a decent number of options out on the market the latest being the JBL Bar 9.1 to that list.

Launched at CES 2020, this 9.1 channel set-up is JBL's first Dolby Atmos soundbar and it's an ambitious design.

The bar includes four upward-facing drivers that reflect sound around your room. It's 4K HDR compatible and comes with its own 10in wireless subwoofer. Audio can be streamed to the soundbar using Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

But the main USP of the JBL Bar 9.1 is the two battery-powered and detachable wireless rear speakers. You get 10 hours of surround audio from a single charge, and you can dock them back in the soundbar's body to recharge. Clever, no?

With no need to position them near a mains socket, this means you should be able to position them exactly how you want, even in the tightest of spaces.

The JBL Bar 9.1 goes on sale spring 2020 but it won't be cheap. You'll need to part with £999.99/$899.99 for all this extra home cinema convenience.

