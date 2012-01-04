French speaker company Cabasse describes its new CinéOle 2.1-channel package as being designed to 'add high quality audio to any TV for consumers who want to enjoy better sound, in a very easy to set up package.'

Using elements of the company's 5.1-channel Eole2 system, the £849 CinéOle package comprises two satellite speakers and a version of the Santorin 21 subwoofer, now with built-in amplification for both the sub driver and the satellites.

The sub has an optical digital input to connect to a TV, along with analogue ins for a further source, Dolby Digital decoding and automatic signal-sensing power on/off.

The 13cm-diameter satellites, which can be mounted on a shelf or wall, have the company's point-source SCS technology, developed for the flagship La Sphere speaker, designed to give 'a wide and enveloping soundstage with tonal accuracy, a wide “sweet spot” and an incredible transparency across the frequency ranges.'

All cables are supplied, with dedicated connectors to make it impossible to hook up the system incorrectly, and the system also comes with a universal remote control for its own functions along with those of a TV and source components.

Christopher Cabasse says that 'With so many consumers now owning high definition televisions and Blu-ray players the pictures they are enjoying are of excellent quality. It is a shame the same cannot be said of the sound produced by modern television loudspeakers.

'We understand that many people do appreciate good quality audio, but do not want to have a room full of speakers and cables and this is why we developed CinéOle.

'Now, with just three cables to connect and a few minutes work, it is possible to enjoy world class Cabasse sound quality and really enhance their enjoyment from a very discrete system.'

The CinéOle system is available in gloss black or white finishes.

