FraimLite is said to be 'optimised for Naim's entry-level components', such as the XS range and the Classic line-up. The company says it brings the key benefits of Fraim while being more suited to smaller systems.

It says 'Few people would disagree with the statement that good hi-fi components perform at their best when well supported. A good support system lets the products it is supporting deliver to their very best, not exaggerating one aspect of performance over another. It offers stability and a freedom from microphony and isolation of components.'

FraimLite uses three adjustable floorspikes for levelling, and each level of the rack is decoupled from the one below it using a hardened steel cup and cone interface.

While the company admits the performance doesn't match that of the original Fraim, especially in systems played at very high levels, FraimLite is said to be 'easier to set up and more suited to systems changing frequently. Naim expects to see many systems supported on FraimLite in retailers' stores.'

Like the original, FraimLite is available in a modular form, with uprights in a choice of three lengths and either black or natural anodised finish, and shelving panels in ash, cherry or black real wood veneers.

Prices start at £500 for a base and one level of shelving, with a twin-pack of add-on shelves also £500.

A FraimLite system can later be upgraded to full Fraim specification if required.

