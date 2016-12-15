Given the McLaren 570GT starts at £154,000, the B&W Audio System looks like a no-brainer on paper. Costing just £1840, it features 12 speakers, 14 channels of Harman Class D amplification and 1280W of power. In comparison, the standard system that comes with the car uses eight speakers and 240W of Class AB amplification.

The B&W set-up is tuned by the same team responsible for the company's 800 Series Diamond speakers and uses a fair amount of similar technology as a result. Highlights include the Nautilus aluminum tweeters, 'tweeter on top' technology and B&W's trademark Kevlar driver units.

Take a look at our video below for the complete lowdown...

