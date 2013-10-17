The battle for the best TV title is always one of the most hotly-contested and eagerly-awaited: this year was no different.

A plethora of televisions vied for the Best TV title in six different price and size brackets: from small TVs to big TVs, cheap to premium, there's something for everyone.

There are six TV winners in all. At the budget end of the spectrum we found a real bargain in the form of the Hannspree SL22DMBB.

A catchy model name it ain't, nor is Hannspree a particularly well known name, but brilliant pictures for a knockdown price (just £135) proved that cheap TVs don't have to be rubbish.

The Kogan KULED24DVDYA and Technika 22-212i may offer more features, notably in the form of integrated DVD players, but for pure picture performance, the Hannspree is our 2013 award-winner.

Plasma TV domination

Elsewhere... it was Panasonic and Samsung domination. The five remaining best in class TV awards were shared between the two brands, with four of the five sets plasma TVs.

The Panasonic GT60 Series proved predictably popular, with the Panasonic TX-P42GT60B taking the coveted Best 40-46in TV award and the Panasonic TX-P50GT60B taking the Best premium 47-52in TV gong.

It was run close by the likes of the Panasonic TX-L47DT65B and the Samsung PS51F8500, which both remain brilliant, premium TVs, but ultimately the GT60 range prevailed.

Best big TVs

Going big on a budget is always popular and Samsung has been one of the most consistent brands in recent years in supplying the necessary sets.

This year was no different, with a brilliant 51in Samsung plasma TV taking our Best budget 47-52in TV award.

Samsung's smart TV offering is second to none and the user interface is one of the best, but it was of course for picture performance that the Samsung PS51F5500 television took the spoils.

To find out this year's Best 32in TV, Best 55in+ TV, and our overall Product of the Year, head over to the Best TVs category on our dedicated Awards 2013 microsite...

