The best new speakers from the Bristol Show 2017

By

From Acoustic Energy to Wilson Benesch, there was no shortage of new speakers on display at the Bristol Show 2017. We've rounded-up a few of the highlights...

We start with a new version of a classic. The Acoustic Energy AE1 Active is, you guessed it, an active version of the iconic AE1 standmounter and marks 30 years in the hi-fi business for the company.

Next up are the KEF LS50 Wirelesses. Based on the Award-winning LS50 standmounter, the new model adds streaming capability, built-in amplification and four 24-bit/192kHz DACs.

Kudos has a new addition to its Titan range of loudspeakers in the shape of the Titan 707s, while the Loewe Klang 5 floorstanding speakers were looking good next to the company's 4K OLED TV, the Bild 7.

Q Acoustics gave its new high-end Concept 500s their first UK airing at the show, as did ELAC with its Uni-Fi FS U5 floorstanders.

Spendor had three new additions to its A-Line of speakers with the A1, A2 and A4 all in attendance.

And we round things off with the attractive and carbon-clad A.C.T One Evolution P1s from Wilson Benesch.

