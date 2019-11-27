Best Buy Black Friday: save 42% on Beats Studio3 wireless headphones

If you're hunting hard for a Black Friday wireless headphones deal, and if you're reading this we're guessing that you are, then congratulations – you've found a great one.

You can now get 42 per cent off the Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancellers in the Best Buy Black Friday deals, meaning they can be yours for just $199.99. That's the cheapest price we've seen them at online.

As well as the street cred you get for wearing a pair of Beats, the Studio3s offer 22 hours of battery life, complete with fast charging that promises three hours of playback from just a one-minute – yes, one-minute – charge.

The magic of Apple's W1 chip works to optimise that battery, enable proximity pairing (a one-step Bluetooth connection to the iPhone), and ups the connectivity range so you can move from your source from 10m (the distance limited by Class 2 Bluetooth) to 100m. Pure adaptive noise canceling, meanwhile, aims to actively block external noise so it doesn't interfere with your music.

As is the norm for Beats’ wireless fare, they also have built-in earcup controls and a microphone that allow you to make calls, control playback and activate Siri voice control.

The Studio3 Wireless aren't the latest pair of Beats, nor do they contain Beats' latest technology, but at $200 – 42 per cent less than their retail price – they're a very tempting buy – especially for iPhone users.

Have more, or perhaps less, budget for a new pair of headphones? The best Black Friday headphones deals range from $88 Sony wireless noise-cancellers to discounted Apple AirPods. Go see for yourself.

