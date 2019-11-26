This is the best Apple Watch Black Friday deal so far

Best Buy isn't waiting until Friday to start rolling out its Black Friday deals – it's already dropped the price of the Apple Watch S4 by a massive $300, making it just $399.

Apple deals don't come around very often, so you can't blame us for wanting to shout about this one.

Apple Watch S4 $699 $399 at Best Buy

The fitness-focused Apple Watch Series 4 was succeeded by the Series 5 in September, but there's not a lot to choose between them. You get safety features galore, even more activity tracking, plus the usual user-friendliness that made Apple's wearable such a success story.View Deal

The Watch is the larger of the two sizes available, at 44mm. It packs GPS and a cellular connection, meaning you can take calls on it without needing your phone to hand – useful if you're surfing or swimming.

This model is the stainless steel colorway, complete with the white sport band.

So what else can it do? The electrical heart sensor monitors your heartbeat, and will send you a notification if it gets suspiciously high or low. The fall detection and emergency SOS will notify a loved one should you get in trouble, while the new digital crown has haptic feedback so you know when your actions have registered.

The S4 model is focused on fitness. It adds hiking and yoga workouts over its predecessor. Meanwhile, runners get cadence and pace alerts. There're also head-to-head competitions, activity sharing with friends, personalized coaching, and monthly challenges and achievement awards. Maybe leave those until after the festive period though, eh?