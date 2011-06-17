Trending

BBC News app launches on Samsung Smart TVs

The app will offer video and text content and will come to other connected devices after launching on Samsung sets today

The BBC has launched a BBC News app on Samsung Smart TVs.

The app will bring video and text content to Samsung's internet-connected televisions and later on "a range of connected devices".

The app is due to go live on the Samsung Apps Store - which recently announced 5 million app downloads - from today.

The move aims to bring better value for money to licence-fee payers by repurposing BBC Online products for a range of devices.

Designed to complement the BBC's 24-hour news channel, it shows the corporations willingness to embrace new platforms and technology, as shown by the success of BBC iPlayer.

Phil Fearnley, General Manager for News & Knowledge in BBC Future Media, said: "Internet-connected TV is developing as a medium and presents an exciting and engaging complement to our existing TV services."

"Looking forward, we are particularly interested in creating seamless, personalised, and location-aware experiences of BBC News across all connected devices – mobiles, tablets, computers, and TVs."

