Audio-Technica debuts G1 premium gaming headsets aimed at esports fans

Japanese audio firm Audio-Technica is launching two new premium gaming headsets, promising "precision audio reproduction, powerful performance and comfort".

An update on the company's 2014 ATH-M50x model, the new headsets, the wired ATH-G1 and wireless ATH-G1WL, both feature large-diameter 45 mm drivers and a specially-engineered detachable microphone, meaning that the headsets can quickly be transformed to on-the-go headphones.

The ATH-G1's lightweight design and open-back earpads promise to keep gamers comfortable through those long sessions, and the two-metre cable's in-line remote features mute and volume controls. A Y-type stereo headset cable is also included in the box.

The detachable boom microphone in both models is engineered with hypercardioid directionality, no less, which means it shouldn't pick up any ambient noise or keyboard clattering – just clear voice commands.

The wireless ATH-G1WL model has low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and also adds virtual surround sound, for that 3D audio experience. There are controls for volume, mute and surround sound on the ear cup, and they boast 15 hours of battery life from a single charge – but will also work while charging.

The ATH-G1WL headset is compatible with laptops and PCs via its wireless USB type A transceiver, and they've included an extra pair of earpads in the box for replacement at a later date.

The wired ATH-G1 set is compatible with PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and any platform with a 3.5mm output. Its 1,300mW input capacity and dedicated soundcards promise a full-force, superior audio experience.

Although not officially available to buy yet, the company is promising a July release date. The Audio-Technica ATH-G1 will be priced £159/€179 and the Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL will cost £229/€259.

