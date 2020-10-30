Apple One services subscription launches today

Apple is launching its services subscription bundle today, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple One, which was announced during the firm's iPad and Watch event last month, packages Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and the 'coming soon' Apple Fitness+ digital workout service into a single subscription that starts from £14.95 ($14.95, AU$19.95) per month. Apple fans should be able to take advantage of a 30-day free trial when sign-ups open, which will presumably be later today.

The report also states that Fitness+ will launch this quarter (i.e. before the year's out.)

There are three tiers of Apple One: Individual (£14.95, $14.95, AU$19.95 per month) offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage; Family (£19.95, $19.95, AU$25.95 per month) expands that iCloud storage to 200GB and can be shared with up to six family members; and Premier (£29.95, $29.95, AU$39.95 per month) adds Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, takes the iCloud storage limit to 2TB, and can also be shared among six family members.

The Premier plan – which offers the biggest monthly saving (£25, $25) of the three – will only be available in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US, where Apple News+ is available. Individual and Family plans, meanwhile, will launch in more than 100 countries.

MORE:

New iPhone 12: price, release date and specs

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: which should you buy?

Best Apple deals and early Black Friday deals

AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 Pro expected next year with possible redesign