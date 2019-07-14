Amazon slashes prices on Fire tablets for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is so close we can taste it, and Amazon is whetting our appetite by jumping the gun with some early offers on its Fire family kit.

That means that if you were thinking of investing in one of Amazon’s reasonably priced tablets any time soon, they’re going to be even more reasonable across the board with these juicy Prime Day deals.

There are offers on the Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, the number in the name letting you know the screen size, and the latter options offering 720p and 1080p screens respectively.

We gave the Fire HD 10 a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2018, calling it a “brilliant budget tablet for picture and sound”, but the other two screen sizes are great options for those on tighter budgets too – just temper your expectations as to video and audio quality.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet £49.99 £29.99 Amazon's cheapest tablet just got even cheaper, and at under £30 it's an absolute bargain. While you won't be blown away by the picture and sound quality here, this budget tablet is great for casual web browsing, playing basic games or making video calls to family and friends.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 £79.99 £44.99 If you've got a bit more budget to play with, the HD 8 will offer you a bigger and better quality screen, longer battery life and double the storage at 32GB. It also has a bit more RAM on board to cope better under pressure, but does still run a little on the slow side.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet £149.99 £94.99 This five-star tablet offers a lot of screen for the money - and a full HD one at that. It's the screen that makes the biggest difference between the HD 10 and the HD 8, plus the fact the HD 10 runs a little smoother thanks to a faster processor to power that larger screen.View Deal

Also on offer at every screen size are their kid-friendly counterparts, which come with a colourful childproof case, a subscription to Amazon’s Fire for Kids Unlimited content-fest and a no-quibble two year guarantee if your little darling does manage to break the unbreakable.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition £99.99 £59.99 All the budget brilliance of the original Fire 7 but with a colourful drop-proof case with kickstand, access to thousands of apps, games, videos, audiobooks and more through Amazon's Fire for Kids Unlimited, and top-notch parental controls.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition £129.99 £84.99 The Fire HD 8 brings a better quality 720p screen to the kids' tablet experience, and doubles the storage to 32GB compared to the the Fire 7 Kids Edition. Other than that, it still comes with the unbreakable design (and a two-year guarantee to boot), enhanced parental controls and a whole year of content via Fire for Kids Unlimited.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition £199.99 £134.99 For the most discerning of children, Amazon's best tablet is also available in the colourful, drop-proof design, with a full HD screen, 32GB of storage and all the kid-friendly customisation that makes the Kids Edition tablets so popular.View Deal

Finally on these early Fire offers, you can pick up the standard Fire TV Stick for less than £20. It comes with the Alexa voice remote, and makes a really affordable way to bring streaming smarts to a TV that might not have it.

Got a 4K telly you want to make the most of? There haven’t been any deals announced on the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K just yet, but with Prime Day kicking off proper tomorrow, we wouldn’t be surprised if one shows up. We’ll keep you updated with everything we see.