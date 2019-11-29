Amazon Black Friday: save £230 on Philips 65-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV

Looking for a Philips Ambilight TV deal in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales? We've got some good news for you: Amazon has slashed the price of the 65-inch 65PUS7304 Ambilight (also known as 'The One') from £999 to £769.
Aside for pocketing a healthy £230 saving, you'll get some very tasty specs: three-sided Ambilight, a direct LED backlight, 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. When you factor in the significant price drop, we'd say this set looks like fantastic value for money.
Philips 65PUS7304 65-Inch 4K TV with Ambilight
£999 £769 at Amazon
Fancy saving yourself £230? Here's a big-screen bargain for you: a 2019 Philips 65-inch Ambilight with 4K and HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for £769. A tempting deal given the impressive feature count.View Deal
This smart-looking 65-inch set, plucked from Philips' 2019 range, has an awful lot going for it.
You get three-sided Ambilight (Philips’ exclusive tech that uses lights to extend the onscreen action onto the walls around the TV), the Android 9.0 operating system, plus voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Orchestrating matters is the P5 Perfect Picture Engine, which delivers a punchy, vibrant picture without looking unnatural. More importantly, Philips has taken a best-of-both-worlds approach and included Dolby Vision and HDR10+ , meaning there's no need to pick a side.
The bezel is a little bit thicker than some rivals sets, but overall, the 65PUS7304 looks like a fine mid-range option. And with a £230 price cut, there's never been a better time to spend Christmas in front of the telly.
