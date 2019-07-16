Amazon Prime Day: Echo Dot (3rd gen) is still just £22

With every Amazon Prime Day that comes around, so comes an excellent opportunity to tech your house out with discounted Amazon kit.

Here we are, mid dealfest, and Amazon has lifted the lid on some pretty chunky discounts for some of the Amazon Echo family.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa to your home with the Echo Dot 3rd generation update, or fancy getting your smart home hub together with the Echo Show, there’s a deal for you here, including some tasty deals on some smart home bundles – a perfect Smart home starter kit.

With just half a day left to get your Echo Dot or Echo Show with optional Philips Hue extras, you can always grab a coffee and browse through our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 UK deals still available too – but not for long!

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22 Small but mighty, the Echo Show is an easy, and excellent, way to get your smart home set up started. And at more than 50% off the price, this is a bargain for a five-star product.View Deal

Echo Show (2nd Gen) £219.99 £159.99 The second generation Echo Show comes with a larger 10in HD screen and improved stereo speakers. Part smart speaker, part tablet, the list of things you can do with the Echo Show is almost endless, which makes its £60 price cut all the more tempting.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug £74.98 £31.99 Amazon's smallest smart speaker is bundled with the company's Smart Plug in this deal, which brings Alexa voice contrl to any plug socket. Considering the plug itself is usually £24.99, it's quite a saving.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue White Starter Kit £109.96 £51.99 Two smart home favourites in one package, invest in this bundle and you'll have the beginnings of a pretty solid smart home set up. The Hue Starter Kit comes with enough bulbs to bring voice-controlled luminescence to a couple of rooms, with an Echo Dot thrown in to sweeten the deal.View Deal

The Echo Dot is the smallest speaker in the Echo family, which makes it one of the easiest ways to introduce Alexa into your home if you’re a smart home newbie.

Not only does it work superbly as a standalone product, it’s also a neat way to bring voice control to a myriad of smart home and AV products too. You can also choose to pick it up with an Amazon Smart Plug or a Philip Hue smart lighting starter kit to really kick start your smart home experience.

For those a little more serious about their smart home, the Echo Show is a clever little sausage, which still comes stuffed with all the Alexa smarts you could wish for, alongside some much improved speakers and a 10in colour screen. Browse the web, make a video call, see who’s buzzed your smart doorbell, check in on your security camera – the possibilities with the Show are huge.

