7 of the best Prime Day streaming deals: Chromecast, Fire TV and Roku, starting at £13

Streamers are some of the cheapest home cinema devices you can buy, but add considerable abilities to your set-up. Think apps, voice controls, and significant AV technologies like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. And there are plenty of bargains to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

Our pick? The Amazon Fire TV Stick, which has dropped to just £18 (opens in new tab). But if you want the cheapest going, the Fire TV Stick Lite is now just £13 (opens in new tab)! Crazy.

Of course Amazon isn't the only game in town. There are also great discounts on the Google Chromecast with Google TV and Roku Express 4K. So whether you're after a 4K streaming behemoth or just want a cheap and easy way to get apps on your TV, our pick of the best Prime Day streaming deals is sure to have something for you.

The best Prime Day streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick £40 £18 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

This is Amazon's bestselling streamer, and it's 50 per cent faster than its 2019 incarnation. There's no 4K, but it does stream in HD, and it has Alexa on board for voice controls. Just speak and it will be done.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27) (opens in new tab)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's less than half price. Exactly.

(opens in new tab) Google Chromecast with Google TV £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Google's streaming box of tricks boasts its excellent Google TV operating system, a full app selection, 4K compatibility plus Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. No wonder it earned five stars in our review.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite £30 £13 at Amazon (save £17) (opens in new tab)

Fire TV Stick Lite is an even more affordable way to stream in full HD. It's 50 per cent more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick, and features HDR support. At this price, why wouldn't you?

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K £39 £19 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Another 4K streamer, another absolute bargain. For less than the price of a takeaway for two, you can get HDR content, all the apps you need, voice search and more. Plug it into your TV, pull the curtains and enjoy.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £55 at Amazon (save £55) (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Cube combines a natural, balanced picture with punchy audio to devastating effect. It also supports all HDR formats and adds Alexa voice controls to your system. Compared to rivals, it wasn't exactly expensive to begin with, so at this price, it's a no-brainer.