The Now TV Box, the £10 box from Sky that provides access to on-demand services, as well as Spotify, Sky Movies and Sports, has added 4oD to its roster.

Now TV already provides users access to BBC's iPlayer and Channel 5's Demand 5 services. However users can now enjoy all of Channel 4's 3000+ hours of on-demand content too.

Highlights of the content on offer include shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Homeland, as well as several box sets of popular shows including Black Books and Peep Show.

The Now TV box from Sky also grants access to ten of the most popular Sky pay-to-view channels with an Entertainment Pass, which costs £4.99/month.

This is in addition to the options of a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99/day and Sky Movies monthly pass for £8.99/month.

Laurence Dawkin-Jones, Director of Commercial and Business Developement at Channel 4 said of the launch: "Bringing 4oD on the Now TV box represents the latest device launch in a busy year for Channel 4."

"We're always looking for new places we can ensure our viewers can enjoy our popular on-demand service, and are delighted to add this to the portfolio."

Now TV is also available on Mac, PC, iPad, iPhone, Android tablets and smartphones, the Xbox, PS3, YouView boxes, and on selected LG Smart TVs and Roku devices.

by Max Langridge

