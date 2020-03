Well priced on-ear headphones. Noise-cancelling introduces a little hiss but the music is much more direct and attacking

These are really cheap for noise-cancellers, and although they’re fairly solid, the volume and noise-cancelling controls feel cheap.



The noise-cancelling is fine, but it does introduce some hiss. That said, it also improves the Lencos’ sound, adding attack and drive.



All this for under thirty quid? That’s a pretty good deal…

