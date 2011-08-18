Noise-cancelling in-ears aren’t unheard of. As it were.
Using its patented ‘feed-forward ambient noise cancellation’ Digital Silence has managed to create a rechargeable headset that cancels out an admirable amount of noise without introducing significant hiss.
Sound quality could do with more oomph, but the balance and soundstage is decent.
In-ear heaphones with good noise-cancelling abilities, and well-balanced sound with a decent soundstage Tested at £60
Our Verdict
For
- Good noise cancelling
- decent balance and soundstage
Against
- Needs more oomph
