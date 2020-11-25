Best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals 2020: best cheap wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds are all the rage. They offer wireless convenience and excellent sound quality in a neat and portable package.

Now that you've decided to buy a pair of wireless earbuds, you'll be wanting to find the best wireless earbuds deals and the cheapest prices. This is where we come in. Below, you'll find all the biggest and best savings across a wide range of models, from cheap wireless earbuds to more premium pairs. We've got all the major brands covered too, including Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony and many more.

No matter how big or small the saving, there should be a wireless earbuds deal for everyone and we've even highlighted the size of savings you'll be making below, so you can decide if it's the right deal for you.

With Black Friday deals already out there and Cyber Monday to follow, now is the perfect time to pick up a serious earbuds bargain. So, take a closer look at our list of wireless earbuds deals and see which savings catch your eye.

The 5 best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals 2020

TODAY'S BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS DEAL Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Sevenoaks (save £80)

The current banchmark for wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite true wireless earbuds, now well and truly discounted. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Apple AirPods 2 (2019) £159 £124 at Amazon (save £35)

Technically and sonically better than before, the second-generation AirPods offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality. This version has the normal charging case. Four starsView Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Charging Case £199 £157 at Amazon

Want the wireless charging case instead? You can still make a saving with £42 off the retail price at Amazon UK.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £199 at Laptops Direct (save £50)

We described the AirPods Pro as "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and easy-going sound". Great for a long-haul flight or a run around the block and possibly the only pair of wireless earbuds you ever need.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 £275 £80 at Amazon (save £195)

A very chic set of wireless earbuds from B&O. While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro £220 £159 at John Lewis (save £70)

Build quality for the Powerbeats Pro is excellent, as is the fit and list of useful features. These wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a cheap pair.View Deal

Beats X wireless earbuds £110 £39.99 at John Lewis (save £80)

Wireless earbuds don’t get much easier to use than this, particularly for iPhone owners. Wireless performance is great, they’re an easy fit, the sound is decent and this is a huge saving.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £225 at Amazon (save £25)

Fantastic, five-star wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the Sony WF-1000XM3 – especially now there's a deal to be had.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £106 at Amazon (save £74)

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, have a 15-hour battery life, and a sound that is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports earbuds at this price.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless £140 £99 at John Lewis (save £40)

Looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life. Five starsView Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 £170 £129 at Amazon (save £41)

These brilliant five-star sports earbuds are now down by £41 and well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant and available in blue, gold and space grey.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £120 £79.95 at Amazon

What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s deliver one of the most detailed sound performances we’ve heard at this price point. Enough said.

Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £69.99 at Amazon (save £60)

We're big fans of the detail, musicality and strong bass depth you get from the Reflect Flow. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 from the case. Five stars

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live £179 £112 at Amazon (save £64)

This 36% off deal is for the Mystic White colourway, and is a great deal on a pair of Samsung's newest (and most intriguingly shaped) Galaxy buds – especially when you consider that the black colourway will set you back £197 at Amazon.View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N £179 £74.95 at Amazon (save £105)

A more budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Now over £100 off.View Deal

Urbanista Paris £100 £47.99 at Amazon (save £52)

Get a big saving on these noice-cancelling wireless earbuds, which sport 20 hour battery life (5 hours in the buds, plus 3 more charges from the case), IPX3 water-resistant design, voice control support via Siri and Google, and Qi wireless charging support.View Deal

