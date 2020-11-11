Best Apple iPod Touch Black Friday deals 2020

Whether you're in the market for a cheap iPod Touch 6th generation or looking for a deal on the 7th generation iPod Touch, you'll find plenty of Black Friday deals and low prices below.

With a 4in screen, 128GB storage (the maximum available), a 40-hour battery life and an 8MP camera, the iPod Touch remains a tempting alternative to the iPhone for those who don’t need cellular coverage.

Apple hasn't updated the iPod Touch since 2019 so this could be one of the last chances to snag a bargain on this veteran player. If you have the pocket space for a portable music player, have a gander at the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below.

Best Apple iPod Touch deal UK

Apple iPod Touch (7th Gen) 32GB: £199 £184 at Amazon

The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. With 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip, long

battery life and a 4-inch Retina display this bargain iPod is ideal for those who like to stream their music.

