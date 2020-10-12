Amazon reveals Prime Day UK deals, includes up to 60% off Echo speakers

Amazon Prime Day is here early! The sale officially starts tomorrow, but Amazon has discounted some of its own products right now. All the deals on Amazon's Echo products you see below are live now, while those on the Fire TV Cube, Fire HD 10 tablet and Fire 7 Kids Edition go live at midday tomorrow (13th October). (The Amazon Music Unlimited deal is also live now, while the Prime Video discounts start at 00:01 tomorrow morning.)

But of course there's plenty to Prime Day apart from Amazon's own products. Like 30 percent off headphones and speakers from Beats, Sony, Bose and Jabra, up to 30 per cent off Samsung's smartphones, and heavily discounted Android tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei and Wacom. Amazon also promises up to 20 per cent off TVs from brands including Samsung, LG, Philips and Panasonic, and up to 30 per cent off projectors and soundbars from Epson, Bose, LG and more.

Phew! We've rounded up some of the best deals to look out for. And of course keep checking our main Amazon Prime Day page over the next 48 hours to see all the best deals as soon as they go live.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £19

Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is its best selling Echo device – one listen and you'll see why. It's small enough to easily move from room to room, and its unobtrusive design will fit into any room. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. At this price, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £40

If you prefer your smart speakers to have a screen, the Echo Show range is for you. This 5.5in model lets you watch cooking videos or hold video calls, all of which are a doddle thanks to the built-in Alexa smart assistant.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 £120 £60

Step up to the 8in model, and there's an even bigger saving to be made – a whopping 50 percent off, in fact. The bigger size is ideal for a more detailed view, or if you're watching from further away – across the room, say. View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto £50 £30

Alexa is ready for a road trip too, thanks to this device that fits to your car's dashboard. It connects to your Alexa smartphone app through either a wired or wireless Bluetooth connection and plays through your car's speakers. And the £20 discount should cover a sandwich from a service station. Just. View Deal

Big savings on Echo bundles

One of the best things about Echo smart speakers is you can use them to control other smart home appliances, such as heating and lighting. Buying one bundled with another smart home device is always a way to make a saving, even more so thanks to these great deals.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with LIFX smart bulb £65 £24

Buy the third-generation Echo Dot with this smart light bulb, and you can save a whopping £41! With voice controlled lighting courtesy of the Alexa voice assistant, it's your first step towards creating a true smart home.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug £75 £29

There's another big saving to be had if you buy the Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug. The latter device adds Alexa voice controls to any plug socket, so you can speak to control your lights, heating, TV, coffee machine and more from more places in the house.View Deal

Savings on Fire TV devices and Fire tablets

Amazon has also discounted some members of its Fire TV and Fire tablet device families. The former adds smart skills to your TV, so you can search, browse, surf and stream to the big screen, while the latter is a great low-cost way of adding a tablet to your device portfolio.

Check out this little lot...

Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £70

This is the fastest and most powerful Fire TV device available. That means slicker operation and streaming, and it lets you control your soundbar and AV receiver, meaning fewer remotes to lose down the back of the sofa.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet £150 £90

A 10in tablet for under £90 is a great deal. A 2GHz octa-core processor keeps things running smoothly, while you also have 2GB of RAM at your disposal. And the 12-hour battery life should last you all day.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition £100 £55

Instead of letting the kids loose on your tablet, why not get them one of their own? This Kids Edition device is built to be childproof, with a protective bumper around the edge. And if the kids do break it, Amazon will replace it free of charge. Sounds like a challenge...View Deal

Deals on Amazon music and video services

It's not all products, products, products. Amazon has deals on its music, films and TV services too. So even if you don't want to fill your home with more devices, you can still get a good deal.

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months for 99p

Amazon has a great deal on its Music Unlimited service: four months for just 99p. That gives you access to more than 60 million songs with no ads anywhere to be seen (or heard, rather). It's only available to those who haven't tried Music Unlimited before.View Deal

Amazon Prime Video channels 50% off

There's over 50 percent off certain Prime Video add-on channels during Prime Day. That means you can pay just 99p per month for three months – eligible channels include Starzplay, Discovery Channel, Acorn TV, HISTORY Play and BFI Player. Films and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video are also heavily discounted, including Trolls World Tour, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Sonic the Hedgehog.View Deal

