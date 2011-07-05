Even in a group of compact standmounters, the Dalis look frivolously small.



The cabinet is a smoothly curved affair, but there’s not much of it. And the mid/bass driver is just 10cm in diameter.



There’s nothing trivial about the way the Dalis go about their business though.



Timing, detail levels and frequency-range integration all impress, but it’s their sheer musicality that marks these out as five-star performers.



Adept at more-or-less anything

They’re achingly articulate through the midrange, giving character and expression to instruments and voices alike, and are just as urgent or as soothing as is required.



Add a frankly unlikely dynamism and considerable scale, and you’ve a speaker adept at more-or-less anything. They’ll even have a stab at shuddering basslines, though some port noise is audible under such sonic duress.



All the ‘quart/pint-pot’ and ‘midget gem’ clichés apply. If you want small speakers with full-size ability, here they are.

