Dali's original Ikon series had many admirers around these parts, but when we ran the First Test rule over the Ikon 6 mk2s in September 2010, we found that a combination of a hefty price increase and a rather prissy disinclination to properly entertain relegated them to four-star status.



Now it's the turn of the Ikon 6 mk2 5.1 system to enter the fray.



If you're familiar with the differences between the original Ikon 6s and the mk2 version, then the upgrades to this 5.1 package will be entirely unsurprising.



Classy finish, higher price

The new soft-touch baffles offer a slightly classier look, and the set-up has moved up in price quite considerably – the original system cost £2235.



It still serves up high frequencies via a combination of soft-dome and ribbon tweeters, though, and it's still a vinyl-wrapped range where some rivals feature real wood.



As part of an appropriately priced system, it's the sheer scale of the Dali package's presentation that's most immediately impressive.



The soundstage granted to the DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack of Predators is deep, wide and tall, and when the action hits a peak the mk2 set-up simply charges through the dynamic peaks and troughs without breaking sweat.



Focus and separation are good, effects are steered seamlessly and the whole presentation is underpinned by what might be Dali's most successful subwoofer to date, the 325 Watt Ikon Sub mk2.



Detail and drive

Tonally, the Ikon 6 mk2 5.1 is a clean, clear and fanatically detailed listen, as happy to deliver delicate light and shade as it is to pound out the action stuff.



The centre channel is distinct, communicative and articulate, while the Ikon On-Wall mk2s (you won't be staggered to learn that their asymmetrical shape is designed to make them a viable wall-hanging option) offer real scale and insight at the rear.



Happily, the enthusiasm of the centre channel and subwoofer, in particular, goes some way to counteracting the Ikon 6 mk2s' rather self-consciously sophisticated and high-minded sound.



This system could conceivably use a little more excitement, but in terms of poise, detail and outright scale this mk2 package is every bit as admirable as the one it replaces. Even if it is a fair bit more expensive.

See all our speaker package Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook