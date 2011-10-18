Best in-ears £80-£150, Awards 2013. The added mic is handy, but it’s the better sound quality that really counts

It would be easy to dismiss the Beyerdynamic MMXs as a mic-enabled version of the less-expensive DTX 101 iEs, and that wouldn’t necessarily be a damning conclusion.

MORE: Awards 2013

These are, though, superior-sounding buds that add weight and greater dynamics to the already impressive delivery. There’s a smidge more detail and drive to these full-bodied all-rounders, too.

While the lack of volume controls on the mic/remote unit might be annoying, the one-button system works with non-Apple smartphones – so more users can also enjoy the brilliant sound.

And in-ear headphones this good really do deserve to be enjoyed by everyone.

MORE: Best headphones 2014

See all our headphone Best Buys



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter



Join whathifi.com on Facebook