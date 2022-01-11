West Ham vs Norwich live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Norwich head to the London Stadium on Wednesday night hoping for their third win of the season in this rearranged game against high-flying West Ham. A win for the Hammers will take them back into the top four, so David Moyes' men will be itching to take all three points. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Norwich live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

US soccer fans can watch a West Ham vs Norwich live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN through Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN.

West Ham vs Norwich live stream Date: Wednesday 12th January Kick off: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET Venue: London Stadium US stream: Sling TV (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

London isn't a happy hunting ground for the Canaries, with just one win in their last 28 away games against sides from the Big Smoke. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 1989 for Norwich's most recent away win against the West Ham.

Dean Smith's side will also have to cope without Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour who misses out due to an ankle injury sustained in training. That won't make Norwich's task any easier. West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio are all in imperious goalscoring form.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT, Wednesday 12th January. Follow our guide on how to watch a West Ham vs Norwich live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a West Ham vs Norwich free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a West Ham vs Norwich live stream on NBCSN which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (Sling Blue package) and FuboTV.

You can try both services for free. Sling is currently a 3-day free trial while there's a 7-day free-trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a West Ham vs Norwich live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant West Ham vs Norwich live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For West Ham vs Norwich, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the West Ham vs Norwich live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Canada: West Ham vs Norwich live stream

The West Ham vs Norwich live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including West Ham vs Norwich – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: watch a West Ham vs Norwich live stream

Sadly, West Ham vs Norwich will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: West Ham vs Norwich live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – West Ham vs Norwich – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for January

All times are in GMT

Friday 14 January

20:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace



Saturday 15 January

12:30 Man City v Chelsea

Burnley v Leicester

Newcastle v Watford

Norwich v Everton

Wolves v Southampton

17:30 Aston Villa v Man Utd



Sunday 16 January

14:00 Liverpool v Brentford

14:00 West Ham v Leeds

16:30 Spurs v Arsenal

Tuesday 18 January

19:30 Burnley v Watford

20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

Wednesday 19 January

19:30 Leicester v Spurs

20:00 Brentford v Man Utd

Friday 21 January

20:00 Watford v Norwich

Saturday 22 January

12:30 Everton v Aston Villa

Brentford v Wolves

Leeds v Newcastle

Man Utd v West Ham

17:30 Southampton v Man City

Sunday 23 January

14:00 Arsenal v Burnley

14:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

14:00 Leicester v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs