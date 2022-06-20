Water polo live stream: how to watch the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships free online

The Men's and women's water polo world championships takes centre stage as the 2022 FINA World Aquatics lands in Budapest this week. The water polo starts on Monday 20th June with eight mouthwatering women's clashes and ends with the men's finals on Sunday 3rd July. Canadian fans can watch free on CBC. Make sure you know how to watch a water polo live stream from anywhere in the world.

The 19th FINA World Championships is almost upon us, which means that the world's best water polo players are limbering up at the Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium. With Russia absent this year, FINA has rolled out the red carpet to 12 men's teams and 10 women's teams including newcomers Thailand, Argentina and Colombia.

The home crowd will be cheering on Hungarian veteran Rita Keszthelyi, who will be going for gold having played on the national team for 13 previous summers. Can she top her bronze medal from Barcelona 2013? On the men's side of the draw, defending champions Italy, featuring veteran goalkeeper Marco Del Lungo, look like the side to beat. Hungary's men's side are also strong contenders for gold.

Ready to dive into the water polo world champs? Here's how to watch a water polo live stream from the world championships in Budapest from the US, UK, Australia and anywhere in the world.

Water polo world championships free live stream

Lucky Canadian fans can watch the 2022 FINA World Championships free – including many of the water polo matches – on the CBC website.

Travelling outside Canada this week?

Use a VPN to access a water polo live stream on CBC from abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Watch the water polo live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant FINA World Championships 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN for the water polo live stream

Using a VPN to watch the 2022 water polo world championships is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For CBC, choose 'Canada'.

3. Then head over to CBC on your browser or device and enjoy the water polo live stream.

USA: 2022 water polo world championships

In the US, NBC Sports has the rights to the 2022 FINA World Championships but will concentrate on the swimming finals only.

The FINA Facebook (opens in new tab) page is the best place to find a water polo live stream (some sessions will be pay-per-view, apparently).

Don't forget: Canadians who find themselves temporarily in the US can use a VPN to watch water polo free on CBC (opens in new tab) .

Australia: 2022 water polo world championships

In Australia, Channel 9 has secured broadcast rights to 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, which means the event will be broadcast live and free on 9Gem and 9Now.

Again, the coverage will be centred around the swimming finals. Water polo, diving and artistic swimming will feature in the regular Wide World of Sport round-up shows.

If you're a Canadian national in Oz you can use a VPN to tune into the free water polo live streams on CBC (opens in new tab).

UK: 2022 water polo world championships

The BBC has the rights to air the 2022 FINA World Championships in the UK, but the coverage will likely focus on the swimming finals.

Specialist streaming service AllAquatics (opens in new tab) will air the stuff that the BBC doesn't, so it's likely your best place for a water polo live stream.