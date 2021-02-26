Wales vs England live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby for free in HD

Wales lock horns with England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Saturday in a fierce Triple Crown showdown. Wales are currently unbeaten in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations – can they make it three wins in a row on home turf? The match kicks off at 4.45pm on BBC (free in the UK and Ireland). Follow our guide on how to watch an Wales vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

Wales vs England live stream Date: Saturday 27th February 2021 Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

Wales can take pole position in this year's title race if they beat Eddie Jones side this weekend. Should the 2019 Grand Slam Champions topple England, and follow up with a five-point victory against Italy in Round 4, Wales could find themselves with a big lead over tournament favourites France.

The latest news is that Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed George North his 100th start as he returns from injury. North will partner Jonathan Davies, who is also back from injury. Scrum-half Kieran Hardy gets his first Six Nations start.

Meanwhile talented winger Josh Adams returns from suspension, and Leigh Halfpenny makes way for Liam Williams at full back. James Botham – grandson of cricketer Sir Ian Botham – will provide support from the bench.

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS France 2 2 0 0 42 1 9 Wales 2 2 0 0 6 1 9 England 2 1 0 1 18 2 6 Scotland 2 1 0 1 4 1 5 Ireland 2 0 0 2 -7 2 2 Italy 2 0 0 2 -63 0 0

Having suffered a shock loss to Scotland in Round 1 of the Guinness Six Nations, England recovered with 41-18 victory over Italy in Round 2. But head coach Eddie Jones will be wary of an experienced Wales side keen to put a show in honour of North's 100th cap.

"You get to the third game of the series and for most teams it’s a make-or-break game," Jones told reporters. "Both teams face similar pressure.... It's just about making sure we maintain our composure and our control."

Wales vs England kicks off at 4.45pm (BBC & S4C) on Sunday. Here's how to watch the Six Nations for free and in HD wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: Wales vs England free live stream

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

Good news: every 2021 Six Nations game will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK (coverage will be divided between BBC, ITV and welsh language channel S4C).

BBC has the rights to Saturday's clash between Scotland and Wales, and will stream Wales vs England online via the BBC iPlayer, so you can watch on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, the free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. So if you're a UK citizen stuck outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television and on BBC iPlayer.

Champions league live stream: how to watch every 2020-21 fixture in 4K

Watch Wales vs England from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch Wales vs England US live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including Wales vs England. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the 2021 Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Wales vs England in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including Wales vs England.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Wales vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch a Wales vs England live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch Wales vs England in Ireland

As well as on the BBC, Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including the Wales vs England live stream, will be show on Virgin Media One and on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Wales vs England in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

(Image credit: DAZN)

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial.

How to watch Wales vs England in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations 2021 action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

Round 3

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Wales vs England 4.45pm BBC and S4C

Sunday 28th February 2021 - France vs Scotland 3pm ITV

Round 4

Saturday 13th March 2021 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm ITV and S4C

Saturday 13th March 2021 - England vs France 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 14th March 2021 - Scotland vs Ireland 3pm BBC

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C