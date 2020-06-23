Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Tottenham vs West Ham (8pm, BST) is a notoriously fierce rivalry. West Ham was the first team to get a win at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be looking to perform a similar upset on their second visit but, with neither side in vintage form on their first games back since the restart, it's anyone's guess as to how this Premier League match will go.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99, including Tottenham vs West Ham. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho came under fire after Spurs's draw against his old club, United. Tottenham's major two weapons of Harry Kane and Son were left largely service-less as the Lilywhites performed a classic compact strategy from the Portuguese. Don't expect much change there but both Lo Celso and Dele Alli may make a return to the starting XI, as may Jan Vertonghen after signing a one-year contract extension.

Last season's East London hero, Michail Antonio, has taken the time to point out Spur's new, more defensive approach. He's likely to start alone up front with Sebastien Haller still out injured. Declan Rice should keep his place in David Moyes's defence while Angelo Obgonna returns to match fitness. Without the crowd to spur them on, it will be interesting to see how heated an encounter this one becomes.

Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue. With big squads at their disposal and Jose famous for his double substitutions, expect the fourth official to be busy.

After a long time away, the action on the pitch could be more intense than ever, and every game is being shown live in the UK and across the world. Read on below to find out how you can see Tottenham vs West Ham in the best possible quality, wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Tottenham vs West Ham in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham and will do so in both 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of Premier League football games for £25 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Norwich vs Everton - 6pm, BBC One / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer - FREE TO AIR

Wolves vs Bournemouth - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Thursday 25th June

Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Chelsea vs Man City - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 28th June

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon Prime Video - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Saturday 4th July

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Southampton v Man City - 7pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 6th July

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC

Watford v Norwich City - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle United - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham v Burnley - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Sheffield United v Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR