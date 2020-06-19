Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

The fourth match after the Premier League's three month break is Tottenham vs Manchester United at 8pm (BST). The key clash in the race for Europe will see the return of both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for Spurs, while Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are back in the squad after long injury lay-offs.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is no stranger to his opponents having endured an ill-fated spell as manager of Manchester United from 2016 to 2018. With Tottenham occupying eighth place in the table, a mere four points behind United, Mourinho's men will be keen to close the gap in hopes of nabbing a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic stopping play, Man United were on their best winning run since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge, having clocked up 10 games unbeaten in all competitions. Can the Reds extend that impressive run of form on Friday?

The stadium will be empty – as it will for for each of the remaining Premier League games – but look for any seats with Spurs shirts draped over them, memorials to any Tottenham season ticket holder who lost their life to COVID-19.

Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue. With big squads at their disposal and Jose famous for his double substitutions, expect the fourth official to be busy.

After a long time away, the action on the pitch could be more intense than ever, and every game is being shown live in the UK and across the world. Read on below to find out how you can see Tottenham vs Manchester United in the best possible quality, wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United and will do so in both 4K on Sky Sports Ultimate and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using either a £5.99 Now TV Sky Sports Mobile Pass or a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £34 £25/month

Watch over 60 Premier League games in six weeks, as well as all remaining Football League fixtures and play-offs, with this impressive Now TV discount on its Sky Sports Month Pass. Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Friday 19th June

Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Tottenham vs Manchester Utd - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Ultra HD

Saturday 20th June

Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm, BBC One - FREE TO AIR

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 2pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports - Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 22nd June

Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Norwich vs Everton - 6pm, BBC TBC - FREE TO AIR

Wolves vs Bournemouth - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Thursday 25th June

Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Chelsea vs Man City - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 28th June

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon Prime Video - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD