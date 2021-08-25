Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Watford's relaunch into the Premier League has got off to a mixed start. A good opening day fixture against a now Grealish-less Aston Villa has been blotted by a less than impressive away day on the south coast. This weekend's far shorter journey to Spurs is a particularly tricky test on paper. Kane or no Kane, you can't argue with Nuno's results so far. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream wherever you are.

Canadian soccer fans can catch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford free live on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian trying to watch from the UK or elsewhere. There are also streams on Peacock TV in the US ($4.99) and Optus in Australia (AU$14.99).

Tottenham vs Watford live stream Date: 29th Aug 2021 Kick off: 2pm BST / 9am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Free stream: DAZN Canada (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock ($5/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

The game is scheduled for Sunday, but not televised in the UK, what with Spurs playing Pacos Ferreira in the second leg of their Europa Conference play-off on Thursday.

Ordinarily, that might be a boost to the visitors but, firstly, the Tottenham team will likely be heavily rotated and, secondly, Watford have a mid-week tie of their own on Wednesday when they play Crystal Palace in the EFL and Watford manager Xisco Munoz claims to be taking it seriously.

“For me I have a huge respect for the Carabao Cup," he said. " The Carabao Cup is important for us. It’s important to understand that whoever plays gives all their best and 100 per cent.

"Now is the moment for all the players in the squad to try to give their best in the situation. This is the moment to come in to the first team and be solid and to show everyone, ‘I want to play and put me in the game against Tottenham’."

Ex-Spur Danny Rose will feature against Palace and will likely be keen to play against his old club at the weekend too.

The match kicks off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 2pm BST on Sunday. The game will not be aired by a UK service but there are plenty of options to watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream no matter where you are. Try ExpressVPN risk-free to unlock them and enjoy excellent football coverage for the rest of the season.

Watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream for free

Premier League football fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game – including Tottenham vs Watford – live on DAZN. Best of all, there's a one-month DAZN free trial, so you can watch the game for free.

Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can cancel DAZN at any time without fear of any tie-in. Should you choose to continue with the DAZN subscription, then it costs $20 (CAD) for each month or $150 (CAD) for a year.

DAZN Canada free 30-day trial

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and more. Try it free for 30 days. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Watford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee. Use it to watch sport on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

USA: Tottenham vs Watford live stream

Good news: Tottenham vs Watford will stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

Tottenham vs Watford: Peacock 7-day free trial

Sign up to Peacock TV from just $4.99 a month and get your first seven days for free. Access includes a host of Premier League soccer games, Paralympics coverage, plus thousands of movies and boxsets. No contract; cancel anytime.

Australia: watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream

Optus provides a fabulous deal for Australian football fans. You get live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League fixture for 2021/22 – including Tottenham vs Watford – for just AU$14.99 per month. That's approximately £8. You can make it even more reasonable with an annual pass for AU$99 (£52).

Australian Optus subscriber stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access an Optus Sport live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport annual pass for AU$99 (£52/$71)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

UK: Tottenham vs Watford live stream

Tottenham vs Watford is not a televised fixture in the UK. That said, US, Canadian and Australian citizens in the UK can watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream using their Peacock TV ($4.99), DAZN (free) and Optus Sports (AU$14.99) subscriptions.

Be sure to use a recommended VPN service such as ExpressVPN to ensure that you're not geo-blocked from accessing in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for August/September

Saturday 28th August

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Aston Villa vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle United vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Leicester City - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 29th August

Burnley vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST

Wolves vs Manchester United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 11th September

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Spurs - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12th September

Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 13th September

Everton vs Burnley - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Friday 17th September

Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th September

Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19th September

Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports