T20 World Cup live stream and how to watch the Super 12 cricket from anywhere

The T20 ICC Men's World Cup will dish up a feast of cricket when the Super 12 stage of the competition gets underway on Saturday, 23rd October. Australia vs South Africa and England vs West Indies will open the play in style, as the T20 World Cup heats up in Abu Dhabi. Make sure you know how to watch an T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

The competition formerly known as the ICC World Twenty20 was due to take place in Australia last year but was mothballed due to covid-19. A year later, and it's in full swing having relocated to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The 16 teams have now been whittled down to just 12, with qualifiers Scotland and Bangladesh joining the likes of 2010 winners England, 2007 victors India and defending champions the West Indies in the race for the title.

England are one of the favourites but will find it tough without Ben Stokes (on an indefinite break from cricket), Sam Curran (back injury) and Jofra Archer. Can Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali step up to the plate and overpower the likes of India?

Five years ago in Dubai, England had all but secured the crown only for West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite to hit four sixes and snatch a famous victory. The Windies aren't quite at their best, but they're heavy hitters and have talents such as Roston Chase.

And let's not forget New Zealand. The Black Caps have a team packed with T20 legends, including Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Could the 2021 T20 World Cup turn out to the golden generation's final bow?

The action takes place across the Dubai International Stadium, Sharjah Stadium, Oman Cricket Academy Ground and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Ground. Australia vs South Africa is at 11am BST on Saturday, followed by England vs West Indies at 3pm BST. Read on below to find out how you can watch a T20 World Cup live stream from where you are in the world.

T20 World Cup free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the majority of the T20 World Cup for free.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports Watch T20 cricket with a free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch a T20 World Cup live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the T20 World Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

T20 World Cup live stream in USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2021 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, and at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

Sling TV Sling TV Watch 1-month of T20 cricket for only $15

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). Cancel at any time.

T20 World Cup live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this T20 World Cup in the UK. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Image Now Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch the ICC T20 Men's World Cup cricket, as well as all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the F1 in 1080p HD. No strings, no commitments, just lots and lots of top-notch sport. View Deal

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

T20 World Cup live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

All times in British Summer Time (GMT+1)

Super 12 – Group 1

Australia vs South Africa – 23 October, 11am

England vs West Indies – 23 October, 3pm

Group A winner vs Group B runner-up – 24 October, 3pm

South Africa vs West Indies – 26 October, 11am

England vs Group B runner-up – 27 October, 11am

Australia vs Group A winner – 28 October, 3pm

West Indies vs Group B runners-up – 29 October, 11am

South Africa vs Group A winner – 30 October, 11am

England vs Australia – 30 October, 3pm

England vs Group A winner – 1 November, 2pm

South Africa vs Group B runner-up – 2 November, 10am

Australia vs Group B runner-up – 4 November, 10am

West Indies vs Group A winner – 4 November, 2pm

Australia vs West Indies – 6 November, 10am

England vs South Africa – 6 November, 2pm

Super 12 – Group 2

India vs Pakistan – 24 October, 3pm

Afghanistan vs Group B winner – 25 October, 3pm

Pakistan vs New Zealand – 26 October, 3pm

Group B winner vs Group A runner-up – 27 October , 3pm

Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 29 October, 3pm

Afghanistan vs Group A runner-up – 31 October, 10am

India vs New Zealand – 31 October, 2pm

Pakistan vs Group A runner-up – 2 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Group B winner – 3 November, 10am

India vs Afghanistan – 3 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Group A runner-up – 5 November, 10am

India vs Group B winner – 5 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 7 November, 10am

Pakistan vs Group B winner – 7 November, 2pm

India vs Group A runner-up – 8 November, 2pm

Knockout stages

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2 – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final – Sunday 14th November, 2pm