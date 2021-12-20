South Africa vs India live stream and how to watch the 1st Test from anywhere

India's tour of South Africa will be played behind closed doors, so the best place to watch the three-Test series is online or on TV. India have yet to win a Test series on South African soil, so Virat Kholi's men will be keen to flip the script. Play starts on 26th December at the SuperSport Park (aka Centurion Park).

Aussie viewers can use the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs India live stream free with a VPN– from anywhere in the world.

South Africa vs India live stream 2021/22 Date: Sunday 26th Dec 2021 Start time: 8am GMT / 3am ET / 6pm AEST / 1.30pm IST Location: SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, South Africa FREE stream: Kayo Sports 14-day free trial Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling UK stream: Sky Sports | Now India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

The latest team news is in and Rohit Sharma will be missing the upcoming Test series in South Africa. A huge blow for India. Priyank Panchal replaces Sharma, while KL Rahul has been appointed Test vice captain.

India captain Virat Kholi might have been sacked as India's T20i skipper, but his career average in Tests is still over 50. “It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli’s head," said former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim. "He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh."

South Africa – who have won six Tests against India and drawn one – will no doubt relish the opportunity to knock Kholi's batting average down a run or two. Last time the Proteas faced the tourists, they beat Virat Kohli's men 2-1.

Elsewhere, Cricket South Africa has announced it will formally investigate allegations of discrimination and racism against former captain Graeme Smith, now director of cricket, and Mark Boucher, head coach.

South Africa vs India free live stream

Fox Sports has the rights to the South Africa vs India Test series. Aussie fans can live stream all the action on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial.

Going to be outside Oz during South Africa vs India? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Kayo Sports South Africa vs India | Free 14-day trial Kayo Sports South Africa vs India | Free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including Test cricket. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch South Africa vs India live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant South Africa vs India rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For South Africa vs India, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the free South Africa vs India live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

South Africa vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to South Africa vs India. Sky subscribers can watch every ball of the1st, 2nd and 3rd Tests live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Not a Sky subscriber? A Now TV Sports pass pass gets you instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month but you might spot the odd discount.

Watch South Africa vs India live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to South Africa vs India in the States – but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

Cord-cutters can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Don't have Sling? New users get their first month for only $10...

Sling TV 1 month of Test cricket for only $15 Sling TV 1 month of Test cricket for only $15

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). Cancel at any time.

South Africa vs India live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of South Africa vs India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

South Africa vs India Test series schedule 2021/22

1st Test: 26th - 30th December 2021

South Africa vs India

Venue: SuperSport Park (Centurion), Gauteng

Time: 8am GMT / 1.30pm IST

2nd Test: 3rd - 7th January 2022

South Africa vs India

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Time: 8am GMT / 1.30pm IST

3rd Test: 11th - 15th January 2022

South Africa vs India

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Time: 8.30am GMT / 2pm IST