Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream: how to watch LaLigaTV for free

Real Madrid continue the defence of their La Liga title tonight as they take on the royals of Valladolid back at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Barcelona is the only side left in La Liga on maximum points. Zizou will not want to fall any further behind. Here's how to watch a Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream for free on LaLigaTV.

Premier Sports has the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV and the good news is that you can watch Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid for free on the Premier Player both online and using the mobile apps. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad.)

Eden Hazard is back in the Real Madrid squad for the first time this season but the smart money is that the Belgian will be on the bench for much, if not all, of the encounter. Instead, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Vinicius are the viable options to flank Karim Benzema up front.

Toni Kroos is out with a hip problem after the weekend's win at Betis and that could leave space for Martin Odegaard to see some action unless the Madrid boss sticks with something more traditional from Casemiro, Isco, Modric, Valverde et al.

Marcelo may well return at left back while Marco Asensio, Eder Militao and Mariano are all sidelined through injury.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid kicks off at 8.30pm BST tonight. Read on to find out how to watch a free Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream other games on LaLigaTV wherever you are.

Premier Sports has the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to Premier Sports on Virgin Media, Sky Sports or using the Premier Player web player platform.

The good news is that there's currently free access to the Premier Player, until 15th October, where you can watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid as well as other football fixtures.

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select La Liga games each weekend, beyond 15th October. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

LaLiga TV can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service – Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant LaLigaTV services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid in the USA

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

Televised La Liga fixtures

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in BST. All games will be live on Premier Sports in the UK and the beIN Sports network in the US.

Wednesday 30 September

Huesca vs Atlético Madrid – 6.00pm

Villarreal vs Alavés – 6.00pm

Eibar vs Elche – 8.30pm

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid – 8.30pm

Thursday 1 October

Athletic Bilbao vs Cádiz – 6.00pm

Sevilla vs Levante – 6.00pm

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona – 8.30pm