Real Betis vs Real Madrid live stream: watch La Liga football anywhere in the world

Real Madrid continue the defence of their Liga title on Saturday night as they travel to Seville to face Real Betis.

The home side, who instated Manuel Pellegrini as head coach this summer, currently sit second in the table after two wins from two, while their visitors managed only a goalless draw in their season opener against Real Sociedad last week.

Premier Sports have the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV, and its sister site, FreeSports, will also show select matches entirely free of charge. Note that viewers outside the UK at the time of a game will need a VPN to access their Premier Sports or FreeSports stream.

Empty stadiums remains the rule at the start of this season, but that won't mean any less drama on or off the pitch as Madrid attempt to retain their crown despite the attempts of major rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Head coach Zinédine Zidane has been focused more on outgoings so far in this summer's transfer window, but getting big earners such as James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale off the wage bill could signal some high-profile incomings before it closes.

Betis haven't been too busy in the window either, but Pellegrini has his side in fine early season form – the Verdiblancos won 1-0 away at Alavés on opening weekend before a 2-0 triumph at home to Real Valladolid last week – and the former Madrid coach can call upon an exciting squad including Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello and William Carvalho.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8.00pm BST on Saturday night. Read on to find out how you can see that game and all other televised Liga matches this season, wherever you are and however you want to watch.

Watch La Liga matches in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports has the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to Premier Sports on Virgin Media, Sky Sports or using the Premier Player web player platform.

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select La Liga games each weekend. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

LaLiga TV can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service – Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch La Liga matches from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access ITV streams from outside the UK or ROI – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Liga football here.

Watch La Liga matches in the USA

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

Televised La Liga fixtures

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in BST. All games will be live on Premier Sports in the UK and the beIN Sports network in the US.

Friday 25 September

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao – 8.00pm

Saturday 26 September

Alavés vs Getafe – 12.00pm

Valencia vs Huesca – 3.00pm

Elche vs Real Sociedad – 5.30pm

Real Betis vs Real Madrid – 8.00pm

Sunday 27 September

Osasuna vs Levante – 11.00am

Atlético Madrid vs Granada – 3.00pm

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo – 5.30pm

Barcelona vs Villarreal – 8.00pm

Monday 28 September

Cádiz vs Sevilla – 8.00pm

Tuesday 29 September

Real Sociedad vs Valencia – 6.00pm

Getafe vs Real Betis – 8.30pm

Wednesday 30 September

Huesca vs Atlético Madrid – 6.00pm

Villarreal vs Alavés – 6.00pm

Eibar vs Elche – 8.30pm

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid – 8.30pm

Thursday 1 October

Athletic Bilbao vs Cádiz – 6.00pm

Sevilla vs Levante – 6.00pm

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona – 8.30pm