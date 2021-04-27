Portuguese Grand Prix live stream: how to watch Formula 1 in 4K and for free

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be out for revenge when he clashes with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend. The seven-times world champion lost out to the young Dutchman by a whisker last time out – but who will make it to the top of the podium at Portimao circuit on Sunday? Follow our guide on how to watch a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere in the the world.

The 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit takes place over 66 laps of the 4.684-kilometre Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on Sunday. No spectators will be allowed in the stands, sadly.

The action kicks off on Friday with FP1 (11.30pm) and FP2 (3pm). Final practice gets underway at 12pm on Saturday, followed by Quali at 3pm. Then it's lights out for Sunday's Portuguese GP at 2pm.

Last time out, F1 fans were treated to an epic battle between Lewis Hamilton and wannabe world champion, Max Verstappen. Having recovered from a mid-race error Hamilton fought back to second place but couldn't quite catch The Flying Dutchman. To add to the drama, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell came together at 200km/h resulting in a terrifying crash that nearly sparked a trackside punch-up. Russell has since apologised to the Finnish driver (possibly through gritted teeth).

All of which brings us to round three of the championship: Portugal and the first double-header of the season. With the pressure between Red Bull and Mercedes ready to boil over (Red Bull added insult to injury by poaching their rival's Head of Engineering this week) the latest episode of the Hamilton vs Verstappen show is going to be a unmissable.

The weather in Portimao on Friday is forecast to be 19°C with a drizzle of rain. Follow our guide to watch a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world. Don't forget to look at the free trial options for a Portuguese Grand Prix free live stream.

How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix free live stream

Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire 2021 F1 season – including the Portuguese Grand Prix – for free!

ServusTV, the free-to-air station owned by Red Bull, has split the rights to F1 with public broadcaster ORF until 2023. Both channels will show the Austrian Grand Prix. Live streams of each race will be shown on either ServusTV or ORF (ServusTV has bagged the Portuguese GP).

Going to be outside your home country of Austria? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Wunderbar!

Watch F1 anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant F1 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

F1 season pass for only $79.99

Want to watch the entire F1 season from start to finish? F1 TV Pro is the way to go. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It's also available in France and the Netherlands for just €7.99 a month. Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the crazy-low price of R$143 (US$27).

Formula 1's official streaming app includes full, live coverage of every track session and F1 race in HD. There's no commercial breaks and you can select audio commentary from Sky's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

F1 TV Pro is available in 188 countries, but not the UK due to Sky's deal to show live races. If you're from abroad and trying to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix while in the UK, you'll need to use a VPN to access F1 TV Pro without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. Later this year, the app will be upgraded with cast support for both Chromecast and AirPlay 2. F1 also plans to up the streaming quality to 1080p at 50fps. And all for just $79.99 a year (around £59 / AU$105).

How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the exclusive UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £45 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It's a fair chunk of change, but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Build your Sky Sports package

Portuguese GP live stream in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can watch this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix on Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Now Sports pass Watch F1 in Full HD from £9.98

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.98. If you want to see a few Grand Prix, it's cheaper to go for the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound.View Deal

Spain: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

(Image credit: DAZN)

With Carlos Sainz Jr making moves at Ferrari and Fernando Alonso back on the grid, 2021 is proving to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN has acquired the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel, in the company of ex-F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

DAZN F1 launched on 1st March 2021 across DAZN and Movistar+. You can try it free for 7 days. After that you'll be rolled on a monthly subscription.

F1 free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Try it free for seven days. Cancel at anytime.

Brazil: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

TV Band will replace Globo as the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil from 2021 onwards. The switch allows Formula 1 to launch its official live streaming platform – F1 TV Pro – in South America.

Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the crazy-low price of R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Australia: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Want a front row seat to watch Aussie legend Daniel Ricciardo drive for McLaren? Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race, plus a free F1 live stream of November's Australian Grand Prix.

Germany: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

For many years RTL broadcast F1 races, but Sky Germany now has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season, including this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix at the legendary Portimao circuit.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Das is supercool, ja?

USA: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can get instant access to ESPN and some good deals too.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

The American, Canadian and Mexican grand prix races (as well as a repeat of the Monaco GP) will be broadcast on ABC for free. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can try a top streaming service such as FuboTV for free.

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month

Fubo TV is one of the of the biggest and best sports streaming services in the US. It carries ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream the 2021 F1 season in full. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?View Deal

Russia: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

If you're keen to see Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin – dubbed 'Maze-spin' by some fans – drive for Haas at the Portuguese Grand Prix, you'll be pleased to know the 2021 F1 season will be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Italy: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pit lane reporting, while the likes of Jacques Villeneuve do the business in the commentary box. If Ferrari don't show up to Imola with a decent car this weekend, Valsecchi won't mince his words.

Don't fancy taking out an expensive Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Japan: Portuguese Grand Prix live stream

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for a few seasons now, and will serve up an Portuguese Grand Prix live stream this weekend. The service delivers live coverage of every race of the 2021 season and stats galore, making it a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY WINNER 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain Lewis Hamilton 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy Max Verstappen 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan 11-13 June Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 25-27 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austra 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 1-3 Sept Singapore Grand Prix Singapore Circuit Singapore 8-10 Oct Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit Japan 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 12-14 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit Australia 26-28 Nov Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 3-5 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE