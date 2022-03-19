Peaky Blinders episode 4 live stream: how to watch 'Sapphire' from series 6

Peaky Blinders episode 4, 'Sapphire', starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby and Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, airs at 9pm GMT on Sunday, 20th March 2022. Peaky Blinders episode 4 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK, so you can watch it online and on TV for nothing! Away from the UK this week? Follow our guide to watch episode 4 while travelling overseas and how to stream Peaky Blinders episode 4 from abroad with the help of a VPN.

Peaky Blinders episode 4 live stream Premiere date: Sunday 20th March 2022 Time: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 7am AEST (Mon) FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O'Keeffe, Harry Kirton, Tom Hardy, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy.

It's hard to believe but we're now halfway through Peaky Blinders season 6. So far, Tommy Shelby has clashed with Boston bandit 'Uncle' Jack, sought out the origins of a mysterious gypsy curse and stared death in the face.

This week, it's episode 4 – Sapphire. According to the official BBC teaser, "Tommy establishes a connection between crime and political power that could alter the course of history. He also receives life-changing news from an unexpected source."

No spoilers, but it's rumoured that BAFTA-nominated actor Stephen Graham, who made his Peaky Blinders debut as Hadyn Stagg last week, will return in episode 4 and trigger a major plot twist.

Peaky Blinders episode 4 airs at 9pm GMT on Sunday, 20th March 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Peaky Blinders 6 live stream from anywhere.

Watch Peaky Blinders episode 4 free online – without Netflix

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream every episode of Peaky Blinders free.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Peaky Blinders episode 4 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Peaky Blinders episode 4 when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Peaky Blinders episode 4, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy Peaky Blinders episode 4 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Peaky Blinders episode 4 live stream in the USA and Canada

Peaky Blinders episode 4 will be available on Netflix in the US – but not until six weeks after it's aired on the UK. Canadian viewers can also watch Peaky Blinders episode 4 on Netflix – but no release date has been given.

A basic Netflix subscription costs $9.99 / CAD$9.99 a month.

Don't want to wait to watch the new episodes? UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Peaky Blinders episode 4 free of charge on the BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Instructions just above.

Peaky Blinders episode 4 live stream in Australia

Netflix is also slated to be the home of Peaky Blinders episode 4 in Australia. But, again, fans will have to wait until April or May to watch the final season of the Birmingham-based drama.

Don't want to wait? UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Peaky Blinders 6 free of charge on the BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details just above.

Peaky Blinders episode 4 official trailer

All times GMT

Episode 1: Black Day – 9pm, 27th February 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Tommy sets off to North America, where the end of Prohibition brings new opportunities. But he faces new danger from an old adversary who is finally making his move.

Episode 2: Black Shirt – 9pm, 6th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Tommy gets involved in a power game with fascists, freedom fighters and Boston gangsters. As the players plan to double cross him, Tommy visits an old ally in Camden.

Episode 3: Gold – 9pm, 13th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Faced with devastating news, Tommy goes on a quest to discover who it was that placed a curse on his family. In Birmingham, Ada takes charge, and Arthur takes on some new recruits.

Episode 4: Sapphire – 9pm, 20th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

"Tommy establishes a connection between crime and political power that could alter the course of history. He also receives life-changing news from an unexpected source."

Episode 5: TBC – 9pm, 27th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Episode 6: TBC – 9pm, 1st April 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Who is Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders?

Michael Gray, played by actor Finn Cole, is the son of Polly Shelby and formerly the Shelby gang's chief accountant. Michael leaves for New York at the end of season 4, where he leads the Shelby company, but loses millions in the Wall Street crash. Michael returns to England and is treated as a traitor. Michael plots to usurp Tommy as the head of the Shelby gang in season 5, but fails.

So, how will Tommy and Michael's relationship play out in season 6 episode 3? Here's what Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight sees it:

"I like the complexity of what's happened with Michael, where he was plucked from this village, but he wanted to be plucked, he wanted to get out. And he's become Tommy and he admires Tommy [and] wants Tommy's approval, but he wants to kill him as well."

Who is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders?

'Uncle' Jack Nelson is the uncle of Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the head of the Boston gang. He's a powerful figure with political connections to President Roosevelt and thriving export business. Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight has confirmed that the character is based on alleged bootlegger Joseph Kennedy Sr., father of JFK.

Nelson is played by 30-year-old Aussie actor James Frecheville, who made his on-screen debut in season 6 episode 2. It was a busy one for Tommy, what with the arrival of 'Uncle' Jack, the return of Alfie Solomons and the reappearance of Sir Oswald Mosley (plus his lover Diana Mitford).