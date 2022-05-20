Norwich vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch the Premier League final day online

It seems only a dodgy lasagne can keep Tottenham from Champions League football next season. Sixteen years on from the salmonella-laced pasta dish which ran roughshod through the Spurs squad, Tottenham approach another Premier League final day knowing a win at already-relegated Norwich guarantees their return to European football's elite next season at their bitter North London rivals' expense. Not even Spurs can muck this one up, can they? Make sure you know how to watch a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.

Norwich vs Tottenham live stream Date: Sunday 22nd May Kick off: 4pm BST / 11am ET Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN

It's been a long season for Norwich but the Canaries will hope to end the 2021/22 campaign on a positive note as they look ahead to life back in the Championship. Though relegation has seemed likely for six months, Dean Smith has brought fight and stability to Carrow Road, while three of the five wins they've picked up this term have precipitated a change in manager for the opposition – Everton, Watford and Burnley.

Unfortunately, one win in their last 15 games isn't exactly survival form, but Teemu Pukki continues to perform. The club's top scorer again with 11, he was recently voted Norwich's fans' and players' player of the year. That no one else has managed more than two goal is indicative of where the Canaries' problems lie.

Antonio Conte is one game away from arguably his most impressive managerial achievement to date. Sure, the impeccably coiffured Italian has won Serie A and the Premier League, but taking a listing Spurs squad devoid of confidence under Nuno Espirito Santo from ninth to the Champions League places is no mean feat.

The Lilywhites have won seven of their past 10 games, with Son Heung-min firing 10 goals in as many games to rival Liverpool's Mo Salah for this season's Golden Boot. Beat Norwich and the Champions League's nectar will taste even sweeter knowing it's Arsenal they've beaten to fourth.

A point should be enough, owing to their superior goal difference over Arsenal. Yet, Spurs fans everywhere will be sweating on Harry Kane's involvement after the talismanic forward pulled out of a scheduled personal appearance at the National Football Museum on Friday because he was feeling unwell. He's not been eating Italian, has he?

The match kicks off at 4pm BST today, Sunday 22nd May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock TV

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Norwich vs Tottenham Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Norwich vs Tottenham live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Norwich vs Tottenham on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Norwich vs Tottenham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Norwich vs Tottenham live stream.

UK: watch a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream

Sadly, Norwich vs Tottenham will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Norwich vs Tottenham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Norwich vs Tottenham game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Norwich vs Tottenham live stream

The Norwich vs Tottenham live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Norwich vs Tottenham – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Norwich vs Tottenham

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur