Newcastle United vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Liverpool face Newcastle United at St James' Park this Saturday and victory for the Reds will see them regain their place at the top of the Premier League table. But not for long – Manchester City could retake the lead if they beat Leeds later in the afternoon. It's tight in the title race. Buckle up, and make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream from wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game on BT Sport.

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream Date: Saturday 30th May 2022 Kick-off: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Venue: St James' Park US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

The early team news is in and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino remains in doubt for Saturday's clash. Jota, Salah and Mane are expected to start. Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is expected to be without Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson and Isaac Hayden.

Liverpool travel to the Magpies on the back of a hard-fought 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby last week. The battling display, featuring second-half goals from Andy Robertson and substitute Divock Origi, suggest that Klopp's men have ability to crack open ninth-placed Newcastle's defence, but can they avoid a slip-up? With The Reds reliant on City dropping points, and Newcastle's Brazilian stars in superlative form, this could be a thriller.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST, Saturday 30th May 2022. Read on to find out on how to watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Newcastle vs Liverpool

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Newcastle vs Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Canada: Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Newcastle vs Liverpool and the entirety of the Premier League 2021/22 season for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Saturday 30th May 2022

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30