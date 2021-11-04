New Zealand vs Namibia live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free

New Zealand vs Namibia – the 36th T20 World Cup Super 12 clash – gets underway at 10am GMT on Friday. With a place in the semi-finals at stake, the Black Caps will be keen to avoid any slip-up in their first-ever T20 international against Namibia. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Namibia live stream from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Namibia live stream Date: 5th November 2021 Time: 10am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST Location: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

New Zealand lost to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, before bouncing back with victories against former tournament favourites India and cricketing upstarts Scotland. If New Zealand can win Friday's match against Nambia, and then overpower high-flying Afghanistan on Sunday, they will go through to the semi-final stage of the tournament. Simple, right?

Not according to T20 World Cup spinner Mitchell Santner, who has warned the Black Caps to prepare for a "tricky wicket" at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"In T20 cricket you know there`s an upset just around the corner, so we've got to be ready," Santner told reporters on Thursday. "We have got to treat it as just another match, not look too far ahead."

Struggling Nambia have amassed just two points from the Super 12 stage of the competition but Namibia all-rounder David Wiese says the wicket at the Sharjah suits his team's style of bowling.

New Zealand vs Namibia starts at 10am GMT on Friday 5th November. Follow our guide to watch an New Zealand vs Namibia live stream from where you are in the world.

New Zealand vs Namibia free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch New Zealand vs Namibia live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the majority of the T20 World Cup for free.

Watch New Zealand vs Namibia live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant New Zealand vs Namibia cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the New Zealand vs Namibia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

New Zealand vs Namibia live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2021 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, including New Zealand vs Namibia, at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

New Zealand vs Namibia live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup in the UK. Catch the New Zealand vs Namibia on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

New Zealand vs Namibia live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to a New Zealand vs Namibia live stream plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

UK (GMT) start times:

Super 12 – Group 1

Australia vs West Indies – 6 November, 10am

England vs South Africa – 6 November, 2pm

Super 12 – Group 2

New Zealand vs Namibia – 5 November, 10am

India vs Scotland – 5 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 7 November, 10am

Pakistan vs Scotland – 7 November, 2pm

India vs Namibia – 8 November, 2pm

Knockout stages

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2 – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final – Sunday 14th November, 2pm