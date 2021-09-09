New Zealand vs Argentina free live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship

New Zealand lock horns with Argentina this Sunday in round three of the 2021 Rugby Championship. Having completed a clean sweep of Bledisloe Cup victories last weekend, the All Blacks will be eager to kick on and avenge last November's humiliating 25-15 loss to the Pumas. Aussie fans can watch a free live stream on 9Now. Wherever you are make sure to have a VPN handy to know how to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Argentina live stream Date: Sunday 12th September 2021 Start time: 8.05am BST / 5.05pm SAST / 1.05am AEST (Sun) / 11.05am ET Venue: Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

The Castle Lager Rugby Championship is the Southern hemisphere's answer to the Six Nations. Arguably the toughest international rugby tournament in the world, the competition features Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa (returning after a year's absence).

New Zealand and Argentina have met 30 times under test match conditions. The All Blacks have won 28, one match was drawn, and Argentina claimed their first ever win over the All Blacks in Sydney, Australia, last year. Can the Pumas give the All Blacks another bloody nose?

Probably not, if recent form is anything to go by. Ian Foster’s side ruthlessly punished a string of Aussie mistakes to chalk up a 38-21 victory in last week's Rugby Championship clash. That said, Los Pumas lost just once in last year's competition and will be keen to show their mettle.

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free stream on their home service. Make sure you know how to watch an New Zealand vs Argentina free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Watch an New Zealand vs Argentina live stream for free

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to an New Zealand vs Argentina live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch New Zealand vs Argentina from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Rugby Championship free live stream.

Watch an New Zealand vs Argentina live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including New Zealand vs Argentina, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch an New Zealand vs Argentina live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Sunday's clash between the All Blacks and Pumas. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an New Zealand vs Argentina live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass

Watch the entire 2021 Rugby Championship with a Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.

Watch an New Zealand vs Argentina live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

Round 3 - Sunday 12th September

New Zealand vs Argentina (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs Australia (11.05am kick-off)

Round 4 - Saturday 18th September

Australia vs South Africa (TBC kick-off)

Argentina vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)

Round 5 - Saturday 25th September

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Australia vs Argentina (10.45am kick-off)

Round 6 - Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (TBC kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)