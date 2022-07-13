Netherlands vs Portugal live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free online and on TV, team news

The Netherlands will meet Portugal for the first time in a competitive game when the two Group C opponents clash at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday night. Both teams drew their opening games so will be looking to get back to winning ways here. Can the Oranje get the points they need to advance and defend their crown? Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs Portugal live stream and the Women's Euro 2022 free from wherever you are.

Netherlands vs Portugal live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Wednesday 13th July 2022 Venue: Leigh Sports Village Stadium, Greater Manchester Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC Two US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Thursday 7th)

Defending champions the Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw with Sweden, the side ranked second in the world, at Bramall Lane on Saturday night. Jonna Andersson gave the Swedes the lead in a game that was always going to be close considering the strength of the teams, before Jill Roord pulled the Dutch level with just over 50 minutes played, but they couldn't be separated over 90 minutes.

The Dutch side have made four changes tonight, although not through choice. In goal, 22-year-old Daphne van Domselaar replaces Sari van Veenendaal, whose shoulder injury has ended her tournament already, while Beerensteyn, Olislagers and Egurrola come in for Nouwen, Groenen and star striker Vivianne Miedema.

Portugal only qualified for the tournament after the Russian team was excluded by UEFA but they put in a strong performance at the weekend to come from behind. Switzerland were 2-0 up within five minutes – as many goals as Portugal conceded in the whole of qualifying – but Group C's late arrivals rallied in the second half and goals from Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva secured them a much-needed point.

Coach Francisco Neto has named an unchanged XI from the game against Switzerland, but he'll be hoping the back four are awake from the very start tonight.

Kick-off is today, Wednesday 13th July, at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch a Netherlands vs Portugal free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The BBC has the rights to show the Netherlands vs Portugal live stream in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy Netherlands vs Portugal for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Netherlands vs Portugal will be available on UK TVs via BBC Two, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab) which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Netherlands vs Portugal live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Netherlands vs Portugal

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netherlands vs Portugal in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy an Netherlands vs Portugal live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

USA: Netherlands vs Portugal live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Netherlands vs Portugal live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Netherlands vs Portugal in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Netherlands vs Portugal live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch Netherlands vs Portugal in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Netherlands vs Portugal kicks off at 5am AEST on Tuesday, 12th July.