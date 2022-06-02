Nadal vs Zverev live stream: how to watch the French Open semi-finals at Roland-Garros for free, online

Held together by little more than string, a few bits of gaffer tape and a preternatural will to win, Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a 14th French Open with a 15th Roland-Garros semi-final against precocious German third seed Alexander Zverev. Friday will be the Spaniard's 36th birthday and more or less all of Paris wants him to celebrate in style, but Zverev will be desperate to make it an anniversary Nadal won't forget for all the wrong reasons. A final against Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic is on the line.

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev are due first on court Philippe Chatrier, at 1.45pm BST / 8.45am ET. Make sure you know how to watch a Nadal vs Zverev free live stream online and on TV from the US and everywhere else.

It is, frankly, a nonsense that Rafael Nadal is still able to walk, let alone beat the world's best players at tennis' most physically demanding event. Yet the king of Roland-Garros overcame his degenerative foot injury to beat world number one Novak Djokovic in four gruelling sets in Tuesday's quarter-final in a display as good as he's ever produced. That match finished at 1.12am local time early on Wednesday morning and Nadal will be glad for his two days' rest after spending over four hours and 12 minutes on court to win his 110th match out of 113 on the Paris clay. Going in search of Grand Slam No.22, Nadal will need to summon all his mental toughness – as well as the punishing, pounding groundstrokes that have defined his career – to avoid a case of after the lord mayor's show having disposed of eternal rival Djokovic.

Alexander Zverev is now 25 and will be desperate to fulfil the promise his talent has always threatened to produce. Despite twice winning the ATP Tour finals and reaching the 2020 US Open final, the German had never beaten a top 10 player before disposing of sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight on Tuesday. Yet, given the 19-year-old's inexperience at the business end of a Grand Slam, Zverev will still feel like he's yet to have the defining win of his career when it really matters in the biggest tournaments. Standing at 6ft 6in, Zverev's long levers produce supreme whip and power but it'll be how he moves around the court that will determine how he fairs against Nadal's all-round game.

The 2022 French Open semi-finals take place on Friday 3rd June. Read on to find out how to watch a Nadal vs Zverev live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Nadal vs Zverev free live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse)

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a Nadal vs Zverev free live stream (opens in new tab).

Currently away from Australia?

Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

Watch a Nadal vs Zverev live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 French Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Nadal vs Zverev

Using a VPN to watch 9Gem from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 French Open on 9Gem, you should choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to 9Gem (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 French Open live stream. Ace!

Watch a Nadal vs Zverev stream in 4K

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussie viewers can watch selected matches – we're guessing both finals – in stunning 4K on Stan.

You'll need a standard Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course, Stan is only available within the Australia. So if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Stan without being blocked. Details just above.

UK: Nadal vs Zverev live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

ITV no longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

US: Nadal vs Zverev live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel (schedule below). The Nadal vs Zverev live stream will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the US.

Peacock will stream all the best bits, including the women's and men's singles finals on 4th and 5th June. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel. New Sling users get 50% off (opens in new tab) their first month.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch every match live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, Aussies will need to use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

(Image credit: Stade Roland Garros)

Friday, June 3 – Men's Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock