Manchester United vs Norwich live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Norwich may be rooted to the bottom of the table, but hey, at least they're not Manchester United. The Red Devils are in freefall and their superstar playing staff appear to be at odds with yet another manager. For the relegation-threatened Canaries, there are few fixtures more appealing right now than a date with Ralf Rangnick's revolting rabble at Old Trafford, so make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Norwich live stream wherever you are.

Man Utd vs Norwich live stream Date: Saturday 16th April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Old Trafford US stream: USA Network via Sling TV ($10 discount) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

With Manchester United's Champions League aspirations in tatters, this is likely to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo's final appearances in that iconic No.7 jersey. And he may be excused for fearing the worst. United performed appallingly last weekend, contriving to lose to a desperately poor Everton team. It was a new low in what has been a season of low points, and, with a difficult series of fixtures to come, they've got a job on their hands of staying in contention for European qualification.

Dean Smith, meanwhile, oversaw one of Norwich's brightest performances of the season a week ago. They took fellow strugglers Burnley apart at will. Strikes from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki secured a deserved victory that keeps their slim hopes of survival alive. Everton are seven points clear of Norwich, but the Canaries can look forward to a much more friendly run-in - mission impossible this is not.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 16th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Norwich live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester United Utd vs Norwich free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Norwich live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Man Utd vs Norwich: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to USA Network and more than 100 more channels.

Man Utd vs Norwich on Sling TV

USA Network is also available with a subscription to the Sling Blue package.

Watch a Manchester United vs Norwich live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Norwich live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Norwich

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Man Utd vs Norwich, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN, FuboTV or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: watch a Manchester United vs Norwich live stream

Sadly, Manchester United vs Norwich will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Manchester United vs Norwich live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Manchester United vs Norwich game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Manchester United vs Norwich live stream

The Manchester United vs Norwich live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Man Utd vs Norwich – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Man Utd vs Norwich

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 16th April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion 12:30

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April

Newcastle United vs Leicester City 14:15

West Ham United vs Burnley 14:15

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30