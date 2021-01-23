Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream: watch the FA Cup free in HD

Liverpool need to get some spark back into their season and an FA Cup tie against Manchester United is probably not the answer. Jurgen Klopp's side have failed to score in their last four league games and have never progressed beyond the Fourth Round under the German coach. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream for free in HD wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream Kick-off: 17.00 GMT, 24th January Free live stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (12pm, EST)

Momentum, luck and the weight of history are all on United's side ahead of the game. Liverpool have lost to their auld enemy nine times before in the competition – more than any other side in FA Cup history. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team's wobbles have come at home this season, though, with all four domestic defeats at the Theatre of Dreams.

Perhaps the more telling statistics are those of the injury list. Victor Lindelof was rested for United's midweek fixture and should return to a largely full strength side.

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson, who was sorely missed in their defeat to Burnley, and would normally provide the passion and power to spur the team on to victory.

Joel Matip is back in defence but the real question is whether Klopp will risk the centre-half and other stars with a big league game at Tottenham to come on Thursday. His record in the FA Cup suggests he won't.

Kick-off in this Fourth Found FA Cup fixture is on Sunday 24th January at 5pm (GMT) and 12pm (EST). Read on to find out how to watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream for free

The BBC has the rights to air Manchester United vs Liverpool in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be available on UK TVs on BBC One or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch the BBC iPlayer app when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on iPlayer and other services which may also otherwise block you.

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream free in the US

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Manchester United vs Liverpool in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Manchester United vs Liverpool for free instead on the BBC by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on DAZN

DAZN is the new home of football in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Manchester United vs Liverpool and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

Manchester United vs Liverpool on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the FA Cup. Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.