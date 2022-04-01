Manchester United vs Leicester live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sublime game-winning hat-trick in Manchester United's last Premier League game. That was three weeks ago, and the Old Trafford faithful will be praying for another masterclass for the visit of Leicester City, who have a very good record against the Red Devils. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Leicester live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Leicester live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN. UK viewers can watch on Sky or Now.

Man Utd vs Leicester live stream Date: Saturday 2nd April Kick off: 5.30pm BST / 12.30am ET Venue: Old Trafford, Stretford US stream: USA Network via Sling TV ($10 discount) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

This has been a thoroughly miserable campaign for Leicester, who've now lost midfield general Wilfred Ndidi for the season - just as some of their many other long-term absentees were beginning to return to the fold. But there are causes for optimism too. The Foxes have beaten United three times in a row and, after this clash, they've only got one more mega-club to play. Can they finish the season strong?

With growing speculation that Ronaldo will leave United this summer, this could be one of his final ever appearances at Old Trafford. This has been another season of under-achievement for the country's biggest club, but the soap opera surrounding their management, their mind-boggling lack of on-field cohesion and those moments of sheer magic that their No. 7 can conjure, means they're still utterly box office.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST, Saturday 2nd April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Leicester live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester United vs Leicester free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Leicester live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Man Utd vs Leicester: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to USA Network and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

Man Utd vs Leicester on Sling TV $10 discount

USA Network is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package. Get your first month for $25. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Manchester United vs Leicester live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Man Utd vs Leicester live stream rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Man Utd vs Leicester, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN, FuboTV or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Man Utd vs Leicester live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: Watch Manchester United vs Leicester in 4K HDR

Manchester United vs Leicester will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man Utd vs Leicester live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Man Utd vs Leicester with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Manchester United vs Leicester live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Manchester United vs Leicester game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Man Utd vs Leicester live stream

The Manchester United vs Leicester live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Man Utd vs Leicester – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Man Utd vs Leicester

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Liverpool vs Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City

Burnley vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Brentford

Leeds United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Sunday 3rd April 2022

West Ham United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Monday 4th April 2022

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Wednesday 6th April 2022

Burnley vs Everton

Friday 8th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 9th April 2022

Everton vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 10th April 2022

Brentford vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Saturday 16th April 2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Tuesday 19th April 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Everton vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday 21st April 2022

Burnley vs Southampton

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 24th April 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Everton

Saturday 30th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City