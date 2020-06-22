Manchester City vs Burnley live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

The last match of the Premier League's returning weekend, Manchester City vs Burnley, will doubtless be a big ask if Clarets keeper Nick Pope is to continue his run of form. The 28-year-old stopper has only conceded twice in his last six games but must face a rampant Sky Blues with the fresh hope of an unlikely league title.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports or in HD for free on Pick TV.

City will be without defender Eric Garcia after his collision with goalkeeper Edison, while John Stones is nursing an ankle problem. Nonetheless, it will be City's threat going forward that will be the cause of Sean Dyche's major concerns.

After Liverpool's goalless draw, Guardiola's men may feel that their remote opportunity of hauling in the Premier League trophy has become a little more realistic. Yet another 5-0 spanking of Burnley - this would be the third in a row at the Etihad - could do even more to pile the pressure on the team at the top.

Defence seems like it will have to be Burnley's strategy with forwards Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and winger Berg Gudmundsson all out injured. It could feel like a very long night ahead for the visitors when Manchester City vs Burnley kicks-off at 8pm.

Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue. With big squads at their disposal and Jose famous for his double substitutions, expect the fourth official to be busy.

After a long time away, the action on the pitch could be more intense than ever, and every game is being shown live in the UK and across the world. Read on below to find out how you can see Manchester City vs Burnley in the best possible quality, wherever you are.

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Sky Sports has the rights to show Manchester City vs Burnley and will do so in both 4K on Sky Sports Ultimate and in HD on Sky Sports One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event. It's also been kind enough to make Manchester City vs Burnley a free-to-air fixture on Pick TV channel (Freeview channel 11, Virgin Media channel 165, Freesat channel 164).

The games is one of the 25 Premier League games (full details here) to be screened on a free-to-air, rather than pay-per-view, basis as a result of being played behind closed doors.

Sky has warned fans not to expect free admission to become a regular thing, so enjoy it while you can!

If you're not a Sky subscriber, and you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League games, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which has been reduced to just £25 per month and/or a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch Manchester City vs Burnley for free in HD on Pick or by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform for the 4K coverage.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Monday 22nd June

Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Norwich vs Everton - 6pm, BBC One / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer - FREE TO AIR

Wolves vs Bournemouth - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD

Thursday 25th June

Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Chelsea vs Man City - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 28th June

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon Prime Video - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD