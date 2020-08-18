Lyon vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch in 4K, anywhere in the world

Lyon have bested one of the tournament favourites and Bayern Munich are in blistering form. This is one UEFA Champions League semi-final not to miss. Make sure you know how to watch a Lyon vs Bayern Munich live stream wherever you are, in the best possibly quality.

Those in the UK can watch a Lyon vs Bayern Munich live stream on BT Sport in 4K. Kick-off is at 8pm BST. In the US, CBS All Access has the game from $5.99 per month. US citizens abroad will need to use a VPN to stream the coverage.

Bayern hit the headlines by doing the kind of introspective damage to Leo Messi’s Barcelona that the German national side did to Brazil in the 2014 World Cup. Quique Setien was quickly relieved of duty and expectations piled upon Munich to take their sixth European Cup, but it’s more than that historic victory that makes them favourites.

The Bavarians have been rampant through the competition with so many big scoring games that Robert Lewandowski now leads this season’s Champions League scoring charts with a mighty 14 in the onion bag, and Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 in sight.

Lyon are no strangers to upsetting the odds, though, and, while never looking as complete or dominant as other teams in the competition so far, somehow Rudi Garcia’s side have muscled their way through with a persuasive mix of moxie and telling moments of skill. With Depay back in the side and Moussa Dembele looking deadly off the bench, perhaps this will be the moment that Lyon finally manage back to back wins in Europe this season.

The one-off encounter takes place at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz on Wednesday 19th August. Read on to find out how you can see all the action, in the best possible quality, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Lyon vs Bayern Munich live stream for free

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Champions League live stream wherever you are.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based Champions League fans below, but even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live the Champions League football here.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich live the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from just £10

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal

New BT broadband and BT TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £10 each month for existing customers. Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add five BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich live in 4K

You can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

The game is also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.View Deal

The other option is to give yourself over to BT entirely and, right now, there's a very reasonable BT Sport/Broadband/BT TV deal on offer. It doesn't bring the very fastest speeds nor the most channels either but it still allows you to watch BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4 with access to the 4K HDR streams through the BT Sport app.

BT Sport, BT TV and BT Broadband for £35 per month

This very reasonable triple threat offer includes line rental, an HD-enabled YouView box, four BT Sport channels and access to the 4K HDR coverage through the BT Sport app on compatible devices. It's a 24-month contract with a set-up cost and a 36Mb fibre connection. View Deal

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

Watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich live in the USA

UEFA Champions League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action free on Spanish language network Univision. The rest, you’ll have to pay for and the rights are shared out between Univision Deportes Network and CBS All Access.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Champions League Fixtures

All times shown in BST.

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atlético Madrid

Friday 14th August

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich

Saturday 15th August

Manchester City 1-3 Lyon

Tuesday 18th August

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain, 8.00pm – BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Wednesday 19th August

Manchester City / Lyon vs Bayern Munich, 8.00pm – BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 23rd August

Final, 8.00pm – BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport YouTube